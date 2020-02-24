Ahmedabad: India and the US are committed to defend their people from radical Islamic terrorism, resolved to significantly expand defence ties and are working on a ‘fantastic’ trade deal, said US President Donald Trump here Monday. He asserted that his country ‘loves’ and is ‘loyal’ to India.

Addressing a huge crowd at ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium here, the US president, accompanied by his wife Melania and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, talked about India’s great tradition of embracing individual freedom, rule of law, dignity of every human being and where people worship side-by-side in harmony.

On his maiden India visit, Trump, who was welcomed by Modi on his arrival here, said his country will remain a ‘loyal’ friend of India and called the Indian prime minister an ‘exceptional leader’ who works day and night for the country.

“India and the US are committed to fight terrorists and their ideology; that is why my government is working with Pakistan to crack down on terror groups,” Trump said in the presence of his family – family Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner—and top brass of his administration. “The US will always be faithful and loyal friend of India. Thank you for the spectacular welcome,” added Trump.

The US president also announced that the two countries will firm up defence deals worth USD 3 billion Tuesday and that the US will become India’s premier defence partner. “India and US have natural and enduring friendship,” Trump said to a cheering crowd. “We are quickly revitalising our alliances all around world,” he added.

The US president also heaped praises on Modi, saying the prime minister is a ‘living proof’ of what an Indian can achieve with hard work as Trump referred to Modi’s humble background as a tea-seller, who had a landslide win in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Trump said as the world’s largest economy, India gives hope to all humanity and has become an economic giant.

“There is a difference between a nation that rises by coercion and one that rises by setting its people free – that is India. The US and India have natural and enduring friendship,” he said.

Trump highlighted the boom in the US economy under his presidency and added that India will soon be home to the biggest middle class as it will eliminate extreme poverty in next 10 years.

Modi on the other hand hailed US President Donald Trump’s visit to India as a ‘new chapter’ in the historic Indo-US relations and added that their ties is no longer just another partnership but a far greater and closer relationship.

Modi in his address said a ‘new history’ is being created and asserted that foundations of new alignments, challenges, opportunities and changes are being laid.

“India and the US relations and cooperation will play an important role in deciding the course of world in the 21st century. I am of the categorical view that India and the US are natural partners,” Modi told an estimated one lakh-strong audience who broke into cheers frequently.

Underscoring the strong ties between the two nations, Modi said the US is now India’s largest trading partner and the Indian military is involved in its biggest war exercise with the US.

“The Indo-US ties are no longer just another partnership but have touched far greater heights, and Trump’s trip with his family shows this,” Modi said. “Welcome to world’s biggest democracy,” the prime minister said.

There is so much that the two countries share, Modi pointed out. He said the two countries also share spirit of enterprise and innovation, shared opportunities and challenges and shared hopes and aspirations.

Modi also appreciated Trump administration’s efforts in the field of health. “The biggest strength between two people or nations is trust,” Modi said while quoting an old adage that ‘friendship is where trust is unshakable’.

“What you have done for healthy and happy America is getting good results. What you are doing for children in society is admirable,” Modi told the gathering.

Modi said during his speech 130 crore Indians are jointly building a ‘new India’.

“Our youth power is full of aspirations. Setting big goals, achieving them is becoming the hallmark of new India today,” he stated.

Modi noted that India not only has the world record of sending the maximum number of satellites simultaneously, but also is making the world record by doing the fastest financial inclusion.

“Today the country with which India has the most extensive research and development partnership is America,” Modi informed.

