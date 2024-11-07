New Delhi: Amid reports of tension in Bangladesh’s Chittagong following provocative social media posts, India Thursday urged Dhaka to take action against “extremist” elements and ensure the safety of the country’s Hindu community.

During a weekly media briefing here, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the alleged attack on the members of the Hindu community in Chittagong.

The tension was the result of “incendiary posts” on social media, he said.

India appeals to the Bangladesh government to take action against such extremist elements, and also ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh, Jaiswal said.

PTI