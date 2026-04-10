New Delhi: India Friday voiced “deep concern” over reports of mounting civilian casualties in Lebanon.

New Delhi’s comments came amid increasing Israeli strikes on Lebanon that triggered uncertainty over the stability of a precarious US-Iran ceasefire agreement. Tehran has been maintaining that Lebanon has been covered under the deal while the US and Israel disputed the Iranian assertion.

At least 300 people were killed in Israeli air strikes on Lebanon Wednesday, according to Lebanese authorities.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of a large number of civilian casualties in Lebanon,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

“As a troop contributing country to the UNIFIL (UN Interim Force in Lebanon) that is invested in Lebanon’s peace and security, the direction of events is very disturbing,” he said.

“India has always emphasised the protection of civilians as the foremost priority. Observing international law, and respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity of states is essential,” he added.

The external affairs ministry spokesperson said India continued to reach out to the countries in the Gulf region and referred to the ongoing visit of Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to Qatar.

Jaiswal also noted the upcoming visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to the United Arab Emirates that is expected to focus on exchanging views on the West Asia conflict.

India on Thursday had welcomed the two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran and called for unimpeded freedom of navigation and flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz while hoping that lasting peace will return to West Asia.

On the precarious security situation in Lebanon, Jaiswal said Indian embassy there remained in close touch with the Indian community for its safety and security.

Earlier this month, India condemned the deadly attacks on UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon and called for the “inviolability” of the mission.

The reaction had come following the deaths of two Indonesian ‘Blue Helmets’ that has sparked global concerns over the safety of UN peacekeepers in the conflict zone.

The fatalities occurred against the backdrop of a sharp escalation in cross-border violence between the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah.

PTI