Indore: Bangladesh were 191 for 6 in their second innings at tea on the third day after India declared their first innings at overnight score of 493 for 6 in the first Test here Saturday.

Bangladesh still trail by 152 runs with 4 second innings wickets in hand.

Mushfiqur Rahim was unbeaten on 53 and Mehidy Hasan was batting on 38 at the break.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 150 and 191 for 6 in 54 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 53 ; Mohammed Shami 3/25).

India 1st innings: 493 for 6 declared in 114 overs (Mayank Agarwal 243, Ajinkya Rahane 86, Cheteshwar Pujara 54; Abu Jayed 4/108).

PTI