As excitement peaks for the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan showdown in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, an unexpected prediction has taken the internet by storm. Abhey Singh, popularly known as IIT Baba, has declared that India will not win the high-stakes match, sending social media into a frenzy.

During the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, IIT Baba made his bold statement, asserting, “Main tumko pehle se bol raha hu, is baar India nahi jeetegi” (I am telling you beforehand, India won’t win this time). Unshaken by doubts, he reinforced his stance, saying, “Ab maine mana kar diya hai ke nahi jeetegi to nahi jeetegi, ab kya bhagwaan bade ho ya tum bade ho?” (Now that I’ve said India won’t win, it won’t. Are you greater than God?).

His claim gained massive traction after UNIBIT Games shared a video of his statement on Instagram, racking up over 16 million views. The viral clip sparked mixed reactions—some dismissed his words outright, while others turned them into jokes.

One user quipped, “Zada padhai karna bhi khatarnaak hota hai” (Too much studying is also dangerous). Another countered, “He believes in karma, we believe in Sharma.” A third mocked his speech, writing, “Bro’s helping verb is ehehehehe.”

Who is IIT Baba?

Before embarking on a spiritual journey, Abhey Singh was an aerospace engineer and an IIT Bombay graduate. He left behind a high-paying job in Canada to follow an ascetic life, gaining fame as an internet personality. However, controversy has followed him—he was expelled from the Juna Akhara over alleged misconduct and later appeared at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

India vs Pakistan: When is the Champions Trophy 2025 match?

With just days to go before the epic India vs Pakistan encounter, fans are split—is IIT Baba merely fueling controversy, or does he truly believe in his prophecy? The answer will be revealed on February 23, when the two cricketing giants collide in a match that promises nothing short of fireworks.

