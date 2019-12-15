Chennai: West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the first one-day International here Sunday.

“Wanted to bat, very happy, it’s a dry surface. Very surprised by West Indies’ decision to bowl. Batting first is our strength. The guys not playing are Manish Pandey, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal and Yuzvendra Chahal,” said India captain Virat Kohli.

Teams:

West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell.

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Agencies