India post commanding total of 387/5

Visakhapatnam: Put into bat, India scored 387 for 5 in the second one-dayer against the West Indies here Wednesday.

Brief Scores:

India: 387 for 5 from 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 159, KL Rahul 102, Shreyas Iyer 53; Sheldon Cottrell 2/83).

Rohit joins elite club

Visakhapatnam: In-form opener Rohit Sharma achieved another milestone Wednesday as he joined former India skipper Sourav Ganguly and David Warner in the list of most ODI hundreds in a year.

In the ongoing second contest of the three-match rubber against West Indies at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here, Rohit slammed his 28th ODI century, which was his seventh ton this year.

Rahul hits century

Vishakhapatnam: Opener KL Rahul followed in the footsteps of partner Rohit Sharma to score his third century in the second ODI of the three-match series against the West Indies here in Vishakhapatnam.

Rahul’s hundred includes eight fours and three sixes.

With 10 wickets in hand and over 200 runs on board at the end of 35 overs, India are set for a 300+ total to post a commanding first innings score.

Rohit Sharma hits 28th ODI ton

Visakhapatnam: Even though Rohit Sharma (100 batting)started slower than KL Rahul he was the first to the three-figure mark here against the West Indies in the second ODI of the three-game series here Wednesday. This incidentally was Rohit’s 28th ODI hundred as India comfortably went past the 200-run mark in the 34th over. With 10 wickets in hand, India look well poised to take the score past the 350-run mark unless a dramatic middle-order takes place. Rohit has so far hit 11 fours and two sixes. Rahul who is currently batting on is also looking good for a century.

Rohit, Rahul put India in command

Visakhapatnam: With both Rohit Sharma (69 batting) and KL Rahul (77 batting) accelerating after each and every over India reached a healthy 152 without loss after the completion of the 26th over. It looks like now that India are on the way to huge 300-plus score. Keeping in mind the bowling weakness that the hosts have, India must look to their batsmen to put West Indies out of the game.

Indian openers in cruise control

Visakhapatnam: KL Rahul (63 batting) and Rohit Sharma (46 batting) put India in strong control as the hosts cruised to 112 for no loss at the end of the 21st here. Both batted fluently and never looked in any trouble against the West Indies bowlers. Rahul has so far hit six fours and three sixes while Rohit has four boundaries and a six under his belt.

Windies win toss, opt to field

Visakhapatnam: West Indies won the toss and elected to field first against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here Wednesday.

West India made two changes from their winning squad, bringing in Evin Lewis for Sunil Ambris while Khary Pierre will make his ODI debut replacing Hayden Walsh Jr.

India have dropped Shivam Dube for Shardul Thakur.

West Indies lead the series 1-0.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard(c), Shai Hope(wk), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre.

