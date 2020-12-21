New Delhi: India being unable to replicate the concentration they showed in the first innings was one of the reasons behind their stunning collapse in the second innings of the Adelaide day-night Test against Australia, according to former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist.

India were blown away for just 36 runs — their lowest total in Test cricket and the joint fourth lowest score of all time in the history of the longest format of the game, and eventually lost the first Test by eight wickets.

“Looking back at the first innings, I would think that the seemingly slow batting from Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli was, in fact, superb defensive batting. That was what India failed to replicate in the second innings,” Gilchrist wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

“In the first innings it had seemed that India were not looking for scoring opportunities, but Kohli’s masterclass of concentration alongside Pujara and later Ajinkya Rahane is what ensured that India reached 244.”

Gilchrist also felt that India were put under additional pressure due to opener Prithvi Shaw getting out early in both innings. Shaw was out for a second ball duck on the first day and two Friday.

“In both innings, Prithvi Shaw’s early dismissal put the team on the back foot. Shaw was part of the team during the last series here, and there has been plenty of hype and build-up around the youngster. This has also meant that his technique has been scrutinised and there was a clear plan to exploit the gap between his bat and pad that is a matter of concern for him,” Gilchrist wrote.

“Shaw has also been prone to expansive shots which might backfire in Australian conditions, because he will be liable to edging one to gully. While he is a talented youngster, his performance will put the selectors in a dilemma as they plan for the Boxing Day Test.”

IANS