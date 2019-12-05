Kathmandu: Led by strong performances by the Wushu players and swimmers, India breached the 100-medal mark by winning a whopping 50 medals on the fourth day of competitions to consolidate their top position in the South Asian Games (SAG) here Thursday.

India secured their best medal haul on a single day so far in the Games to lead the medal tally with 58 gold, 41 silver and 19 bronze for a total of 118 medals to leave hosts Nepal far behind in the second spot with 96 medals (36 gold, 26 silver and 34 bronze).

India bagged 26 gold, 18 silver and six bronze medals Thursday.

The bulk of India’s medals came from swimming, wushu, weightlifting and athletics. In wushu India won seven gold medals through Suraj Singh (all-round), Y Sanathoi Devi (women’s 52kg), Punam (women’s 75kg), Deepika (women’s 70kg), Sushila (women’s 65kg), Roshibina Devi (women’s 60kg) and Sunil Singh (men’s 52kg).

In swimming the gold medal winners were Likith Selvaraj Prema (men’s 200m breaststroke), Apeksha Delyla Fernandes (men’s 200m backstroke), Divya Satija (women’s 100m butterfly ) and the women’s 4×400 metres relay team.

The weightlifters who won gold are Jhilli Dalabehera (women’s under- 45kg), Sneha Soren (women’s under-49kg event), Sorokhaibam Bindyarani Devi (women’s 55kg) and Siddhant Gogoi (men’s 61kg).

Track and field athletes had a relatively quieter day after leading from the front in the past two days as they pocketed six medals, including one gold. Triple jumper Karthik Unnikrishnan was the lone gold winner in athletics as he cleared a distance of 16.47m while compatriot Mohammed Salahuddin jumped 16.16m to win the silver for a 1-2 finish for India.

Surender Jayakumar (men’s 110m hurdles), Aparna Roy (women’s 100m hurdles) and Priya Habbathanahally (women’s 400m) also won silver medals each while KS Jeevan (men’s 400m) bagged a bronze.

