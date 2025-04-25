New Delhi: The government is working on a strategy to ensure that not a single drop of water flows from India into Pakistan, Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil asserted Friday following a high-level meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Paatil told PTI that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a slew of directives, and the meeting was held to follow up on them and Shah made several suggestions at the meeting for their effective implementation.

“We will ensure that not a single drop of water flows into Pakistan from India,” he said.

Shah held the meeting to discuss the future course of action following India’s decision to keep in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 with Pakistan after Tuesday’s Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Paatil later posted on X, “The Modi government’s historic decision on the Indus Waters Treaty is lawful and in national interest. We will ensure that not a single drop of Indus water flows into Pakistan.”

Sources said the government is working on a long-term plan to ensure the effective implementation of its decisions.

Besides Paatil, senior officials of several ministries attended the meeting, they added.

India has already informed Pakistan of its decision to keep the treaty in abeyance with immediate effect, saying that the neighbouring country has breached its conditions by targeting Jammu and Kashmir with sustained cross-border terrorism.

Paatil said India has sent a strong message to Pakistan that it will not tolerate terrorism at all.

PTI