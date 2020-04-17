Washington: Indian-American Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna has been appointed to the White House coronavirus advisory council. The council has been formed to combat the deadly disease in the United States. The country has seen over 6,000 deaths in the last two days.

Ro Khanna, 43, is the only Indian-American lawmaker to be named to the White House’s ‘Opening Up America Again Congressional Group’. It comprises Congressmen from both the Republican and the Democratic parties. The first meeting of the group was held Thursday over phone.

The dialogue included a range of topics, namely the need for additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Programme. It also discussed ways to maintain international and domestic supply chains and ways to energise the economy. The tele-conference discussed measures for relief of small businesses, the White House said in a readout of the call.

The confirmed coronavirus death toll in the United States reached 32,917 Thursday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Additionally, the group discussed the rapidly expanding access to COVID-19 diagnostic and antibody tests, ventilators, face masks, and other PPE kits.

President Donald Trump was pleased to hear such positive feedback from the members about the work that the administration is doing. He thanked the committee for their participation, it said.

Khanna said that as a member of the Council, he will continue to fight to get working class Americans the relief they need. He said relief will also be available for people after recovering from COVID-19.

“I will call for massive investment in advanced manufacturing, in innovative scientific advancement, and in smart technology,” Ro Khanna said.

“We have seen that America was too dependent for crucial medical equipment and electronics on China, Germany and other nations. Like Eisenhower did during the Cold War, we should do the same. We can reshape the future of American industry and rebuild our economy if we harness the power of American innovation,” Khanna added.

The lawmaker also pointed out that Americans need action, support, and direction from the federal government. Millions of Americans are filing for unemployment every week and they need support.

“That’s why I, along with several of my Democratic colleagues, decided to accept President Trump’s invitation to serve on the White House coronavirus advisory council,” said Khanna.

Khanna, represents California’s 17th Congressional District, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, and is serving in his second term.

PTI