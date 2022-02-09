New Delhi: The Indian Army Wednesday began Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tagging of its ammunition inventory with an aim to bring transparency in its management.

The Army said the first consignment of RFID-tagged ammunition was dispatched from Ammunition Factory Khadki to Central Ammunition Depot (CAD) in Pulgaon.

“The implementation of the RFID solution for ammunition asset visibility will transform the management of ammunition and bring in a quantum jump in ammunition management and tracking,” the Army said in a statement.

“The endeavour will make ammunition storage and use by soldiers safer and provide enhanced satisfaction to the field Army,” it added.

The Army said implementation of the project will lead to an increase in efficiency in all technical activities carried out in ammunition depots and reduce inventory carrying costs.

It said the RFID tagging of ammunition has been steered by the Ordnance Services Directorate of the Indian Army in cooperation with the Munitions India Limited (MIL) in Pune, the newly-created entity formed post corporatisation of the Ordnance Factories Board (OFB).

“The RFID tagging is in conformity with global standards in consultation with GS-1 India, a Global Standards organisation set up by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry,” the Army said.

“The RFID tags will be interpreted and used for assets tracking by the Enterprise Resource Application run by the Computerised Inventory Control Group (CICG) of the Ordnance Services Directorate,” it said.

The first consignment of RFID tagged ammunition, comprising three lots of 5.56mm ammunition was flagged off by the Director-General Ordnance Services on Wednesday, it added.

PTI