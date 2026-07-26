Ahmedabad: The Indian Army has concluded its major flood relief and rescue operations across Gujarat and the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, evacuating more than 790 stranded people over three days, as authorities shift their focus towards relief, restoration and damage assessment following some of the heaviest monsoon rainfall of the season.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations began July 23 under the Southern Command, after incessant rainfall triggered widespread flooding across parts of Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Relief and Rescue Columns, including Engineer and Medical teams, were deployed in coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), civil administration and other agencies.

Army teams operated across Navsari, Valsad, Vapi, Silvassa and flood-affected areas of Ahmedabad district, including Dholka and Rajoda, while additional columns remained on standby to respond to emerging emergencies.

During the operation, troops carried out rescue missions in inundated and inaccessible areas, safely evacuating more than 790 civilians.

Medical teams provided immediate treatment to those requiring assistance, while relief personnel distributed food, drinking water and other essential supplies to affected residents.

Army personnel also supported the civil administration in efforts to restore normal services in the affected areas.

The Ministry of Defence said the operation highlighted close cooperation between the Army, disaster response agencies, civil authorities and volunteers, with personnel conducting rescue missions under difficult conditions in flooded locations.

It described the operation as an example of coordinated military-civil cooperation developed through joint planning and preparedness.

“The successful conduct of the operations once again underscores the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to the Nation and its people. Ever prepared to respond in times of crisis, the Indian Army remains steadfast in extending humanitarian assistance whenever called upon,” the Ministry said.

The latest update marks a significant expansion of the Army’s role since the initial deployment July 23, when rescue operations began in Navsari with a small number of evacuations before additional relief columns were mobilised across Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli as flood conditions worsened.

The Army’s operation formed part of a broader multi-agency response to the floods.

The Indian Coast Guard said it rescued 170 people through 11 operations in Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and South Gujarat, while state authorities, the NDRF and SDRF continued rescue and relief efforts across the affected districts.

As rainfall eased Sunday in several parts of the state, the Gujarat government began transitioning from emergency rescue operations to restoration and rehabilitation.

Officials have continued assessing damage, restoring transport and utility services and supporting affected communities, although rescue teams remain available should conditions deteriorate again.

State authorities said thousands of people were rescued or evacuated during the flooding, which caused widespread disruption across southern and central Gujarat.