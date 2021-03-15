Jaipur: An Indian Army soldier was arrested for allegedly leaking confidential information to a Pakistani agent, an intelligence official said Sunday.

The 22-year-old jawan, Akash Maharia, is a resident of Sikar district of Rajasthan and is posted in Sikkim.

He came in contact with a Pakistani intelligence agent through social media and shared confidential information with him, the official said.

He said the accused was arrested Saturday night following interrogation by intelligence agencies.

PTI