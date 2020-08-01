Jammu: An Indian Army jawan was killed when Pakistan opened heavy fire on forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district Saturday, a defence spokesperson said.

He said the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire agreement by opening fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri sector.

“Indian troops responded strongly to the enemy fire,” the spokesperson said.

In the incident, Sepoy Rohin Kumar was critically injured and he later succumbed to his injuries, he added.

Kumar, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier, the spokesperson said.

He said that the nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.

Pakistan has been firing and shelling forward areas along the LoC one to two times a day in several sectors for almost the past one month.

PTI