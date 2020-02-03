Kathmandu: A 55-year-old Indian ‘baba’ has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in southern Nepal’s Bara district, police said Monday.

Rameshwor Sharma, aka Jhanda Baba, was arrested by the police on Sunday, police said.

Sharma, who lived in the Kolhawi region of the district, was known to treat people with various ailments using shamanic rituals, The Himalayan Times quoted the police as saying.

Sharma allegedly raped the minor when she was brought to him for treatment, the report said.

The victim is undergoing treatment at a district hospital and her condition is stable.

A rape case has been filed against Sharma under the country’s Criminal Code.

In another incident, a 76-year-old man Gangaram Shrestha has been arrested from central Nepal’s Hetauda Municipality for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl.

PTI