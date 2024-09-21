Thiruvananthapuram: Rinson Jose, a Kerala-born entrepreneur and Norwegian citizen, has been allegedly linked to the recent pager blasts in Lebanon that left several dead and many injured, a source said Saturday.

The Wayanad Special Branch police in Kerala have begun inquiries into Jose — a 37-year-old who left Wayanad for Norway ten years ago — following reports of his alleged involvement in the blasts.

The source added that officers visited Jose’s family home in Mananthavady, Wayanad, to gather information from his parents. The family said they were unaware of the situation and have been unable to contact him by phone since the incident.

Jose, originally from Wayanad, Kerala, holds a Norwegian passport and resides in Oslo with his wife. Media reports indicate that Jose owns Norta Global, a company registered in Bulgaria, which is believed to have supplied the pager explosives used in the blasts.

Relatives of Jose in Kerala expressed trust in him, stating that they have had no contact with him for the past few days. “We speak daily over the phone. However, for the last three days, we have had no contact with Jose. He is a straightforward person, and we trust him fully,” said Thankachen, a relative of Jose.

A neighbor from Wayanad described Jose as a “very nice person” and expressed disbelief over his alleged involvement in the incident.

Jose had moved to Norway several years ago for higher studies after a brief period of working in London. Apart from managing his company, he also holds a job in Oslo. His twin brother is based in London.

Investigations into the pager blasts are ongoing.

PNN