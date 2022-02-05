North Sound (Antigua): Bowlers put India on the cusp of a fifth under-19 World Cup victory by dismissing England for just 189 in 44.5 overs in the final here Saturday. England won the toss and decided to bat but were never in control of the game as the Indian Under-19 bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals.

Paceman Ravi Kumar (4/36) jolted the opposition by dismissing both the openers early on as England were reduced to 2/18. They could never recover from the early losses. Then India’s Raj Bawa (5/31) jolted the England middle-order. Except for James Rew (95, 116b, 12×4) none of the other England batters could get going against Ravi Kumar and Raj Bawa. Rew and James Sales (34) added 91 runs for the eighth wicket to give the England score some respectability.