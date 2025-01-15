New Delhi: Although India will play its Champions Trophy matches at a neutral venue, the team captain is expected to visit the host nation Pakistan to attend the opening ceremony of the prestigious event, which is making a return after an eight-year hiatus, sources said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning a grand opening ceremony of the Champions Trophy, tentatively scheduled for February 16 or 17, subject warm-up match itinerary. All team captains are to take part in the opening ceremony, which is a standard practice for ICC events.

“Indian Team captain will visit Pakistan to attend the opening ceremony of the Champions Trophy as PCB plans grand event, marking the return of a mega international cricket event to Pakistan after 29 years,” sources told IANS.

The Champions Trophy 2025, set to begin February 19, will be Pakistan’s first major ICC tournament as hosts since the nation co-hosted the 1996 Cricket World Cup with India and Sri Lanka.

The tournament is set to be played in a hybrid format, with Pakistan hosting most of the matches, but all of India’s group games and the first semi-final will be played in Dubai.

If India qualifies for the final, it will also be moved to Dubai; otherwise, Lahore will host the championship match.

The eight-team event will feature Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, and South Africa, alongside hosts Pakistan.

The tournament will kick off with host Pakistan taking on New Zealand in Karachi and the much-anticipated India vs. Pakistan encounter is slated to take place on February 23 in Dubai.

Due to strained political relations, India and Pakistan only compete in international events like the World Cups and Asia Cup. The two teams last played in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in New York.