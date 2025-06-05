Brussels: An all-party Indian delegation Thursday met European Union leaders and briefed them about the use of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan as a tool to destabilise progress in Jammu and Kashmir and to incite communal tensions.

The delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan’s links to terrorism.

“All-Party Parliamentary delegation had a productive and constructive meeting with Ms. Christel Schaldemose, Vice-President of the European Parliament in-charge of Asia,” the Embassy of India in Belgium & Luxembourg said in a post on X.

“A good opportunity to brief at senior parliamentary level the use of cross border terrorism as an instrument of state policy to disrupt progress in Kashmir and communalize the situation. Condemnation of heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam and appreciation for India’s firm policy of zero-tolerance on terrorism,” it said.

📍 Brussels, Belgium My colleagues from the all-party delegation and I had a productive and constructive meeting with Ms. Christel Schaldemose, Vice-President of the European Parliament in-charge of Asia. This meeting provided a valuable opportunity to brief her on the issue of… pic.twitter.com/UeGyutx2vP — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 5, 2025

The delegation called on Peter De Roover, the President of the Chamber of Representatives, Federal Parliament of Belgium, and underlined India’s strong commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, as exemplified through Operation Sindoor, the mission said in another X post.

“Reaffirmed democratic solidarity and greater legislative exchanges. Appreciation of India’s position and condemnation of heinous #PahalgamTerrorAttack,” it said.

The delegation also interacted with Olaf Skoog, Deputy Secretary-General (Political Affairs) and Nadia Costantini, EU Special Envoy for Counter-Terrorism on sustained cross-border terrorism directed against India.

“Briefed on #PahalgamTerrorAttack and #OperationSindoor, and policy of zero tolerance to terrorism. Mutual understanding on need to combat terrorism in all its forms, and bring perpetrators to book. India has a right to defend its citizens!” the Indian mission said.

The delegation also interacted with media in Brussels and highlighted India’s decisive response to terrorism, the goals of Operation Sindoor, and the roadmap for a stronger India-EU partnership, including in combatting terrorism, the embassy said.

On Wednesday, the delegation met members of the European Parliament, think tanks and Indian diaspora and reaffirmed India’s “unwavering commitment” to combating cross-border terrorism. It also asserted that New Delhi stands united in its “resolve and action”.

Besides Prasad, the delegation comprises Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shia Sena), Gulam All Khatana (BJP), Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), M Thambidurai (AIADMIC), M J Akbar (BJP), and former diplomat Pankaj Saran.

From Brussels, the delegation will travel to Germany on the last leg of a six-nation tour.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides May 10.

PTI