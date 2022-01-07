New Delhi: The Indian economy remains on track to regain its position as the world’s fastest-growing major economy. The fact was revealed after official estimates Friday put the GDP expansion at a tempered 9.2 per cent this fiscal amid concerns over the impact of a resurgent virus on the fragile recovery.

The growth in the gross domestic product (GDP) of 9.2 per cent in April 2021 to March 2022 fiscal (FY 2021-22) given by the National Statistical Office (NSO) in its first advance estimate compares with 9.5 per cent expansion forecast by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month.

The economy had contracted by 7.3 per cent in the previous financial year.

With one quarter still left in the fiscal year, there has been a surge in daily Covid-19 cases in recent days driven by the Omicron variant. It is set to overtake Delta as the dominant strain. This has prompted fresh restrictions in several parts of India, threatening the fragile economic recovery.

Risks to the economy stem from an Omicron-led third wave which may upend growth revival across sectors, specially the contact-intensive services industries.

With 9.2 per cent growth in 2021-22 fiscal, the economy will surpass the pre-Covid level in actual terms, mainly on account of improved performance by farm, mining and manufacturing sectors.

“Real GDP or GDP (gross domestic product) at Constant Prices (2011-12) in the year 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 147.54 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2020-21 of Rs 135.13 lakh crore, released May 31, 2021. The growth in real GDP during 2021-22 is estimated at 9.2 per cent as compared to the contraction of 7.3 per cent in 2020-21,” said a statement by the NSO.

The projection is less than the 9.5 per cent forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and S&P, while Moody’s Investors Service had in recent weeks put India’s growth forecast at 9.3 per cent. Fitch Ratings has projected an 8.7 per cent expansion.

World Bank has been the most conservative, projecting an 8.3 per cent growth rate while OECD put it at 9.7 per cent.

The finance ministry’s Economic Survey in February last year had projected an 11 per cent growth rate for 2021-22. The growth estimate for India is higher than eight per cent projected for China.

The pandemic hit the country in March 2020, resulting in a nationwide lockdown from March 25, 2020, which severely dented the economic growth in the 2020-21 fiscal.

According to the statement, real GVA (gross value added) at Basic Prices is estimated at Rs 135.22 lakh crore in 2021-22, as against Rs 124.53 lakh crore in 2020-21, showing a growth of 8.6 per cent.

In the current fiscal, the manufacturing sector is likely to see a growth of 12.5 per cent against a contraction of 7.2 per cent a year ago.

The NSO estimates significant growth in ‘mining and quarrying’ (14.3 per cent), and ‘trade, hotels, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting’ (11.9 per cent).

The agriculture sector is estimated to see a growth of 3.9 per cent in FY2021-22, higher than the 3.6 per cent expansion recorded in the previous financial year.