New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Hungary has come up with detailed route plans for stranded Indians in Ukraine for evacuation.

The Embassy stated that it is coordinating with the government of Hungary regarding smooth entry into the country of stranded Indian students in Ukraine through the Zahony-Uzhhorod border crossing.

For this, a liaison unit from the Embassy of India has been stationed at Zahony, and it is coordinating with the Consulate General of Hungary in Uzhhorod.

Stranded Indians are being brought in batches through this check-point for onward travel to Budapest for returning to India on Air India flights.

“Kindly note that this border crossing, Uzhhorod (Ungvar)-Csap-KPP Tysa-Zahony, allows crossing only by bus/van and walk in is not allowed. Students coming though this border crossing should possess valid passport, residence permit, student ID card, vaccination card/certificate,” the Embassy stated.

It further said that in case anyone is close to Kpp Tysa border crossing and planning to move on their own into Hungary, it is recommended that they move back to Uzhhorod and stay in touch with the Hungarian Consulate General and Amrik Dhillon of Uzhhorod National University (+380 63 725 1523), and Ankur (036304644597).

This will ensure that in case of any delays at crossing, students do not get stuck at the crossing and spend night in the open, the Embassy said.

For entry through other border crossings, the Embassy stated that it is possible for students possessing Indian passport, residence permit, Schengen visa and valid vaccination certificate to also cross into Hungary from other border crossings now.

However, this is not recommended and there is a very long waiting time at these check-points and no presence of Indian Embassy unit to facilitate entry into the Hungarian side.

Students who are close to these other check-points and wish to enter Hungary through these border crossings on their own should try to travel to Budapest through public transport.

“For any facilitation or advice, after reaching Budapest, such students should stay in touch with Sanjay Sharma, President BSH (+36305990509) and Radhe Lal, Attache, Embassy of India (+36308644595), ” the Embassy stated.

