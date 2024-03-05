Tel Aviv: The Indian embassy in Israel has issued a travel advisory to all Indian nationals residing there after Nibin Maxwell, a worker from Kerala, was killed in a missile attack by the Hezbollah militant group Monday.

The embassy has directed the Indians in Israel especially those working or in border areas of north or southern Israel or those visiting, to relocate themselves to safe areas within Israel.

The Indian embassy also said that it was in touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all Indian nationals.

📢*IMPORTANT ADVISORY FOR INDIAN NATIONALS IN ISRAEL* pic.twitter.com/Fshw7zcbmj — India in Israel (@indemtel) March 5, 2024

The embassy has also shared an emergency helpline number which is operational 24X7.

The emergency number is +972-35226748 and the e-mail ID of the Indian consulate in Tel Aviv is [email protected]

The hotline number of The Population and Immigration Authority of Israel has also been shared by the Indian embassy which is 1700707889.

The embassy further directed the Indian community in Israel to share the details through their networks so that more Indians are aware of this.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, an estimated 18,000 Indians are living in Israel including working people as well as students.

IANS