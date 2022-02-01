Muscat: Indian women’s team continued to make waves in the FIH Pro League as they dished out yet another masterclass to beat China 2-1. The victory helped the women’s team move to the top of the standings here Tuesday. However, Tuesday’s game was well-fought keeping in mind that India had hammered China 7-1 Monday.

However, in spite of achieving a narrow margin of victory, the women’s team demonstrated their ability to play swift, attacking hockey without losing composure.

A lack of experience and a certain level of weariness seemed to beset the China women‘s team right from the opening whistle. Lost possession, misplaced passes and a reluctance to get back and defend contributed to a lacklustre first half performance by the Chinese team.

India, by contrast, started the match with high levels of energy. Pressure exerted by the Indians eves on the Chinese defence paid off quickly. A penalty corner in the third minute was converted with precision by Gurjit Kaur – to add to the goal she scored in the first match on Monday.

China were fortunate not to be further behind at the end of the first 15 minutes. The Indian eves created several scoring opportunities but these either flew wide of the opposition goal or were dealt with by Wu Surong in China goal.

In the second half, China fought hard. They defended with more conviction and India were finding it difficult to contain Chinese attack. As India struggled to regain the free-flowing play of the first half, China began to make their incursions into the Indian circle.

A lovely pass that split the Indian defence left Wang Shumin with just Savita to beat. The Indian goalkeeper rushed forward but Wang was able to place the ball in the corner and restore parity for her side.

A series of penalty corners was India’s answer to the Chinese revival but each attempt was dealt with by a resolute defence.

The final quarter saw India attack with a renewed vigour. Monika was particularly visible as she led the team forward. The hard work paid off as India won a penalty corner almost instantly. Ekka Deep Grace saw her shot fly wide but the notice had been served — India were intent on all three points.

However, Wu had no chance when Gurjit stepped up for yet another penalty corner and she converted with elan. India then kept up the pressure on the Chinese eves and did not allow them to come forward.

Monika was named ‘Player of the Match’ for the influential role she played. “I am really happy with our performance over the two matches against China. It was great to play as a unit like we played at the last Olympics. We are playing with freedom and it’s really enjoyable,” she said.