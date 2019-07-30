In a bizarre incident, an Indian family was caught red-handed with items they stole from a hotel in Bali. The video of the incident has gone massively viral online.

Reportedly shot in Bali, the video shows hotel staff searching the family’s luggage and pulling out accessories and toiletries that they pinched from their rooms.

In the video, members of the family are heard apologising repeatedly and offering to pay for the items they stole. “Sorry, I will pay. Extra money I will pay,” a man is heard saying as employees ask him to explain why hotel items, including a hair dryer, soap dispenser, mirror and jars, were found in their bags.

“I know you have a lot of money but this is no respect,” the employee responds, even as the family continues to apologise.

This family was caught stealing hotel accessories. Such an embarrassment for India. Each of us carrying an #IndianPassport must remember that we are ambassadors of the nation and behave accordingly. India must start cancelling passports of people who erode our credibility. pic.twitter.com/unY7DqWoSr — Hemanth (@hemanthpmc) July 27, 2019