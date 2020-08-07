Bangalore: Indian national men’s hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh, along with three of his teammates, has tested positive for coronavirus after reporting to the national camp in Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) here.

This was revealed since as a proactive step, SAI made it mandatory for all athletes, who reported back to the camp to take a rapid COVID-19 test upon arrival. Since all the athletes who tested positive had travelled together, there is a high likelihood that they contracted the virus while travelling from their hometowns to SAI, Bangalore.

All four tested negative in the rapid test. However, since Manpreet and Surender began to display some virus symptoms later, they along with other 10 athletes who had travelled together were given the Quantitative RT-PCR test Thursday, and the four have been found to be positive.

Though the test results have still not been handed over to SAI, the state government has informed the test results to the SAI authorities and few test results are still awaited.

