Bengaluru: The Indian men’s hockey team on Saturday left for Adelaide, Australia from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru for a five-match series against the World No.1 side starting November 26, 2022.

The team led by Harmanpreet Singh and vice-captained by Amit Rohidas will look at these matches as a litmus test ahead of the marquee FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela in January.

“I think this is a great opportunity for us to test ourselves and the level we are at, ahead of the World Cup. Australia is one of the top contenders for the title, and playing against them will help us in the lead-up to the tournament,” expressed Harmanpreet Singh ahead of the team’s departure.

Harmanpreet further added that the team is excited to be back in Australia after a long time, and expressed gratitude towards Hockey Australia for hosting these matches.

“I think we haven’t gone back to Australia after the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018. As a team, we are excited and happy to play in Australia, which offers unique playing conditions. We are hopeful the Indian hockey supporters in Adelaide will come and watch these matches and we are grateful to Hockey Australia for organising these matches.”

India will play back-to-back matches on November 26 and 27, followed by their third match on November 30. After a two-day break, the two teams will face off again on December 3 and 4. All matches will be played at the Mate Stadium in Adelaide.

“These matches will be a true test of our fitness levels. Every game will be high in intensity and will draw focus on the recovery process after each game. Every player will be looking to bring his ‘A’ game against Australia ahead of the final team selection for the World Cup,” said Amit Rohidas.

