Navy Day is celebrated December 4 every year observing the success of Indian Navy against Pakistani vessels in 1971 during Operation Trident

BHUBANESWAR: The evening at Utkal Mandap here hummed a different tune as the Indian Navy Band regaled the audience with an astounding rendition. As part of the Navy Day Celebrations, 2019, the event saw presence of Dibya Shankar Mishra, Minister of State, as chief guest for the event.

Navy Day is celebrated December 4 every year observing the success of Indian Navy against Pakistani vessels in 1971 during Operation Trident. Various events take place during Navy Week with the finale on Navy Day.

Organised by Naval Officer-In-Charge (Odisha) and INS Chilika, the Naval Symphonic Band showcased their skills by playing songs of genres ranging from country folk to Indian-Western fusion. Keeping with military pageantry and chivalry, the band opened the concert with a powerful fanfare.

This was followed by versatile performance of about 17 scores ranging from popular military tunes as Colonel Boogie March to an instrumental tribute to Raj Kapoor. With about 25 members, the band had range of instrumentalists from flute, clarinet, keyboard to bass, jazz set and keyboard. While Prasanto Naskar was the Principal Conductor, Lalith CR and Sumanpreet Grewal were Master of Ceremony.

“I am attending this function for the third time and every time it feels different. The energy emanated by the Indian Navy is unmatched and this is reflected in their remarkable performance. I had always dreamt of joining the India Navy but destiny had other plans for me. But this does not stop me visiting this event whenever I get the opportunity,” said Debasis Panigrahi, a student and an Indian Army enthusiast.

Caption

Dibya Shankar Mishra (2nd from L), Minister of State (Home), attends the event as chief guest

B Praak performs Teri Mitti