New Delhi: The Indian Navy is poised to enhance its efforts towards modernisation and capability enhancement with the commissioning of the second MH-60R helicopter squadron, INAS 335 (Ospreys) December 17 at INS Hansa, the Indian naval air station located near Dabolim in Goa, officials said Sunday.

The commissioning will be held in the presence of Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

“The advanced weapons, sensors and avionics suite make the helicopter a versatile and capable asset for the Indian Navy, offering enhanced capabilities to address conventional as well as asymmetric threats,” the Ministry of Defence said in its press note.

“The aircraft has been fully integrated with fleet operations and has proven its worth on numerous occasions. The Indian Navy will receive a significant fillip in its integral aviation capabilities with the commissioning of the squadron,” it added.

The commissioning of the first MH-60R helicopter squadron happened March 6, 2024.

The helicopters are a part of the 24-aircraft Foreign Military Sales contract signed with the US government in February 2020.

According to Lockheed Martin, the MH-60R Seahawk, nicknamed the “Romeo” helicopter, brings transformational anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare capabilities to navies around the world.

“Designed and built to US Navy specifications, the ‘Romeo’ aircraft is rugged, powerful, and reliable. Whether operating from shore or ship, MH-60R operators can confidently prosecute the mission and return home safely,” it said.

The MH-60R aircraft is built on four decades of Seahawk learning and knowledge.

Apart from advanced digital sensors, it includes the multi-mode radar, electronic support measures system, electro-optical/infrared camera, datalinks, aircraft survivability systems, dipping sonar and sonobuoys.

Its fully integrated mission system swiftly processes vast amounts of sensor data, providing the crew with a complete, actionable picture of the ocean’s surface and subsea domains.

Armed with torpedoes, missiles, rockets, and crew-served guns, the MH-60R is a versatile threat.