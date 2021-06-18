Dubai: With rain threatening to interrupt smooth proceedings between India and New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, players of both the sides indulged in some friendly banter. The ICC took to social media to present some of the players of both the sides talking about their favourite cricket stadiums around the world. However, the cricketers talked about the stadiums which suit them the best for playing Test cricket.

The ICC posted the video on Twitter, and it was well-received by fans. The fans also posted their best wishes for both the teams in the comments section for the WTC final.

In the video cricketers like Shubman Gill, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Tim Southee and Trent Boult, to name a few, are seen making their choices.

See video: https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1405722435517915139

Shubman is the latest star to emerge out of Indian cricket. Even though he did not have a very good stint in the curtailed IPL, people have high hopes regarding the youngster in the days to come. He also spoke about his favourite Test venue in the world.

Shubman made his Test debut during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in December 2020. He played a very important role as India came back strongly to defeat Australia Down Under earlier this year 2-1.

“The Test matches I have played, like all the seven Test matches, if I have to go through that, it has to be my debut in MCG. It has to be my favourite venue till now,” Shubman is heard saying.

Bumrah, who appeared in the short video, revealed that his favourite stadium is in Johannesburg. “Johannesburg. I just played one game over there, and I would like to play more games over there,” revealed the pacer.

Meanwhile, New Zealand pace duo Trent Boult and Tim Southee also spoke about their favourite Test cricket stadiums. “Lord’s. Just the history behind it and just turning up in Lord’s and somewhere that’s a very special place to play. Played there a few times and its somewhere where we always enjoy,” said Southee.

“Mine is a little weird. Adelaide Oval. I really enjoyed playing there, the first pink-ball Test took place there. It was an amazing occasion. There were probably 50,000 people for every game for three days. Good atmosphere, good hype and a lot of history,” quipped Boult.