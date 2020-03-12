Lucknow: A 35-year-old Indian-origin doctor from Toronto, Canada, who came to visit her relatives here, has been tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) and her samples have been sent to Pune’s National Institute of Virology (NIV) for reconfirmation, a senior doctor said Thursday.

The doctor has been kept in an isolation ward while her husband, who had accompanied her, has also been tested but has been found to be negative in the two tests conducted on him, Professor D Himanshu of KGMU’s medicine department informed.

The doctor had arrived here on March 8. She tested positive Wednesday night and her samples have been sent for reconfirmation to NIV, Dr Himanshu said. Though she did not show any symptoms during screening at the Lucknow airport, she developed fever and cough later and contacted the doctors at KGMU, he added.

The doctors are also identifying those who had interacted with her between March 8 and 11 and they will all be tested, informed Dr Himanshu. “Her husband is also under observation in the hospital but he will be discharged by Thursday evening”” he added.

KGMU spokesman Dr Sandip Tiwari said a total of 300 samples from across the state have been tested in the lab in KGMU hospital and besides the seven cases of Agra, the latest case of the Canadian doctor has been found to be positive.

The number of coronavirus patients in India has risen to 73 with 13 fresh cases, including nine from Maharashtra and one each from Delhi, Ladakh, and Uttar Pradesh as well as one foreign national, according to the Union Health Ministry.

