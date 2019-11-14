Indore: India’s pace troika was at its menacing best against an under-confident Bangladesh, helping the home team seize control of the first Test here on the opening day itself. The match is a part of the ICC Test championships.

On one of the bounciest tracks in recent times, Bangladesh were bundled out for 150 in 58.3 overs, lasting barely two sessions and a few overs more here Thursday. With ample time at their disposal, India ended the day at 86 for one in 26 overs, losing Rohit Sharma’s (6) wicket to Abu Jayed.

The notable aspect during the Indian innings was Cheteshwar Pujara (43 batting, 61b, 7×4) outscoring the more flamboyant Mayank Agarwal (37 batting, 81b, 6×4) during their unbroken 72-run stand, leaving ominous signs for the four-man Bangladesh attack.

Umesh Yadav (2/47), Ishant Sharma (2/20) and Mohammed Shami (3/27 in 12 overs) made life difficult for the Bangladesh team whose batsmen lacked both in technique and temperament.

A luckless Ravichandran Ashwin (2/43 in 16 overs), let down by Ajinkya Rahane in the slips cordon, also had a couple of clean-bowled dismissals in his kitty in the post-lunch session.

The three Indian pacers consistently bowled at over 140 kmph, with seam, swing and bounce making life miserable for Bangladeshi batsmen. Each of the three displayed different qualities and it was evident from the manner of dismissals.

Ishant Sharma’s bowling was about disconcerting bounce from length that had opener Shadman Islam caught behind and the occasional fuller delivery holding its line that forced Liton Das to edge one to Virat Kohli in the slips.

For Umesh Yadav, it started with brisk pace and getting it to seam into other opener Imrul Kayes and making him expect more incoming deliveries. Just when Kayes was getting used to a pattern, Umesh produced away going deliveries for the left-hander, squaring him up and the edge flew to slips to be gobbled up by Rahane.

Mohammed Shami, probably the craftiest among the contemporary Indian pacers, showed there is no one better when it comes to getting reverse swing with 50-over old SG Test ball.

Mushfiqur Rahim (43, 105b, 4×4, 1×6), Bangladesh’s top–scorer led a charmed life. He was dropped twice, and didn’t have any clue to the Shami delivery that swung back to disturb the castle.

The next one by Shami swung even more as Mehidy Hasan Miraj (0) was adjudged leg-before although a DRS call could have saved him had he opted for one. In the first session, Shami had dismissed Mohammed Mithun with conventional inswing.

Ashwin had both Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah Riyad dropped by Rahane at first slip. It didn’t cost the team much but the frustrated bowler then decided that breaching the defence was the best option as Mominul Haque (36) and Mahmudullah were dismissed due to poor judgement and shot selection respectively.

First he angled one to left-hander Mominul, who thought it will be a conventional off-break and decided to leave the delivery. To his horror, it came in with the angle to peg the off-stump back.

Mahmudullah was lucky when Rahane dropped a regulation catch at slips but a rank bad shot brought about his downfall.

The right-hander tried to sweep Ashwin from outside the off-stump and in the process was bowled round the legs, leaving all three stumps exposed.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 150 all out (Mushfiqur Rahim 43, Mominul Haque 36, Mohammed Shami 3/27, Ishant Sharma 2/20, Umesh Yadav 2/47, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/43); India 86 for 1 (Cheteshwar Pujara 43 batting, Mayank Agareal 37 batting). Match to continue.

