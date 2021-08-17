England: In the second Test played at Lord’s, India defeated England by 151 runs. It was indeed a sweet win given the fact that both teams were involved in heavy sledging during the game. The Indian bowlers proved a point or two to the England team when England were chasing the victory target of 272 runs. In the end England were bowled out for a paltry 120. This is India’s third victory over England at Lord’s the other two coming in 2007 (Rahul Dravid captain) and 2014 (under MS Dhoni).

Since the terrific win, players and support staff of the Indian team have taken to various social media platforms to express their glee.

Indian team head coach Ravi Shastri took to the Twitter and wrote, “To win at Home Of Cricket as a player and coach is something very special.” He also posted a picture of the Indian cricketers and staff. “Thanks a ton guys for making it happen. Enjoy the moment #TeamIndia,” Shastri added.

Rohit Sharma who played a brilliant 80-plus knock in India’s first innings also credited each and every member of the side for the fantastic win.

“Every single one of us wanted this win, you could see it, you could feel it and watching it play out was incredible,” he wrote.

Fast bowler Mohammad Shami came up with a brilliant half century when the chips were down and removed England opener Dom Sibley early on. He wrote on Twitter: “When you work hard results show on the field. A proud moment for me personally to deliver with the bat for Flag of India. Loved my partnership with Bumrah Raising hands #TeamIndia #mshami11.

Here’s what the others had to say.

Jasprit Bumrah: Can’t put into words the feelings that we’re going through after that win! So proud of the whole team Fire.

KL Rahul: Sharing a series of picture, he wrote “A win for the ages.”

Virat Kohli: What a game of cricket Ok hand. Everyone stepping up, love the commitment and attitude. Way to go boys.

What a game of cricket 👌

Rishabh Pant: We were hungry, had desire and we showed it! Everyone turned up and we leave Lord’s with a win that we won’t forget soon. We take this momentum and move on.

Ishant Sharma: Full efforts is full victory! Flag of India

Well done boys!!!

This one’s for #India from #TeamIndia!! #INDvENG

Jai hind!!

Cheteshwar Pujara: Super team effort and a memorable victory! Flag of India. Nothing better than the ebbs and flows of test cricket. #InItTogether #IndvsEng.

Ravindra Jadeja: A memorable game, a terrific fighting spirit on display. Great win for us as a team at the #homeofcricket Smiling face with heart-shaped eyesFlag of India. Let’s carry on the momentum.