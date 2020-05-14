New Delhi: Indian Railways Thursday said that it has cancelled all bookings for train tickets made till June 30 and given full refunds, adding that Special and Shramik trains will ply as usual.

Regular train services, including Mail, Express, Passenger, and Suburban have been cancelled, said a notification issued by Director, Passenger Marketing, Railway Board.

“The competent authority has desired that all tickets booked for trains for the period up to June 30, 2020 may be cancelled and full refund generated,” it added.

The Railways started 15 pairs of Special Rajdhani trains from Tuesday. Shramik Special trains to transport stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists were resumed from May 1.

The railways has suspended Passenger, Mail and Express trains since March 24. Only freight and special parcel trains are in operation to ensure supply of essential commdities across the country.

IANS