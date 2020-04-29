New Delhi: Coming to the aid of a heart patient, the Indian Railways carried his medicines from Mumbai to Chiplun in one of its special parcel trains, said a senior Central Railway officials, here Wednesday.

The official said a team of railway personnel helped the heart patient receive the much required medicine. The Central Railway parcel office collected the medicine parcel from Vikhroli and despatched it on the Okha-Ernakulam train.

“Though, the train didn’t have a scheduled halt at Chiplun, the staff coordinated with Konkan Railway authorities and requested a brief halt to drop the parcel, which was then handed over the Chiplun station master,” he said.

Earlier, the Central Railway had helped transport camel milk from Rajasthan’s Falna to Telangana’s Secunderabad, required for a child under special treatment.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, when passenger services are suspended, the parcel and freight trains are transporting essential items, including grain, perishable food items and medicines across the nation.

According to the official, the Central Railway alone has transported 283 tonnes of medical items and run 180 time-tabled parcel trains during the lockdown.

