Washington: As Narendra Modi and Donald Trump continued on building their bonhomie an Indian national was shot dead by a masked assailant in Los Angeles with the police saying the suspect entered the grocery store with a semi-automatic handgun with the intent to commit a robbery.

Maninder Singh Sahi, who turned 31 last month, was married and father of two. He was working at a ‘7-Eleven’ grocery store at Whittier City in Los Angeles.

Hailing from Karnal in Haryana, Sahi had arrived in the US less than six months ago and had sought political asylum. The only earning member of his family, Sahi used to send money to his wife and two children back home, his relatives in the US said.

According to the Whittier Police Department, the incident occurred at 5.43am Saturday.

Preliminarily it appears the suspect entered the store with a semi-automatic handgun with the intent to commit a robbery. “For unknown reasons the suspect fired the handgun killing the clerk,” the police said releasing a picture of the suspect, Sunday

Authorities are still seeking the robber, who got away on foot with an unknown amount of cash. “The suspect fled the location and is outstanding at this time. There were two customers inside the store, both were uninjured. The suspect is described as a male black adult approximately 5’6” tall. Suspect had his face partially covered and was wearing a dark hood with a gray hood underneath,” police said.

The victim’s brother here set up Sunday a ‘GoFund Page’ to raise money so that the body of deceased Maninder could be taken back to India.

“He (Maninder) left behind, his parents, his wife and two small children, ages five and nine. “I am seeking assistance to help send his body back to India so his wife and kids can view him one last time,” his brother wrote in the ‘Go Fund Me’ page. Sources said that by Sunday evening the page had raised over USD 21,000.

