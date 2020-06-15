New Delhi: Indian sports fraternity Sunday took to Twitter to express grief at the passing away of Hindi cinema actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai in an apparent suicide. He was found hanging at his home by his domestic help who alerted the police.

India skipper Virat Kohli expressed shock and tweeted: “Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends.”

White-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma shared a photo of Sushant wearing Team India’s jersey and tweeted: “This is distressing, can’t come to terms that this has happened. Really disturbing. Brilliant actor RIP brother.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter: “Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP.”

Current Team India head coach Ravi Shastri tweeted: I’m shocked at the tragic passing away of #SushantSinghRajput. A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly. My condolences to his family and fans.”

Former India captain Anil Kumble said: “Shocked and saddened to hear about the death of #SushantSinghRajput. Condolences to his family and friends. A talented actor gone too soon.”

Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane tweeted: “Really sad and shocking. May his soul rest in peace. #SushantSinghRajput.”

Women’s hockey captain Rani Rampal wrote on Twitter: “Really shocked and sad to hear about the loss of a talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. #SushantSinghRajput.”

“Sushant you said we would play tennis one day. You were so full of life and laughs. Spreading smiles everywhere you went. We didn’t even know you were hurting this bad. The world will miss you. Shaking while I write this. RIP my friend,” tennis ace Sania Mirza said.

IANS