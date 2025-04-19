New Delhi/Ottawa: An Indian student was killed by a stray bullet in Canada when she was standing at the bus stop, Hamilton Police said.

Harsimrat Randhawa, 21, was a student at Mohawk College in Hamilton, Ontario.

The incident occurred Wednesday, and Hamilton Police are investigating the homicide.

Hamilton Police shared that when they reached the crime scene, they found Randhawa with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was rushed to a hospital, but succumbed.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, the Consulate General of India in Toronto, in a post on X, said, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Hamilton, Ontario.”

“As per local police, she was an innocent victim, fatally struck by a stray bullet during a shooting incident involving two vehicles. A homicide investigation is currently underway. We are in close contact with her family and are extending all necessary assistance. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this difficult time,” it said.

As the tragic news spread, a pall of gloom descended on Harsimrat’s family in Dhunda village of Punjab’s Tarn Taran district.

Relative Sukhvinder said Harsimrat, who has a younger brother, went to Canada two years ago for medical studies.

“Police informed us about Harsimrat’s death. They shared that Harsimrat was standing on the bus stand when a stray bullet during a gang war hit her,” he said.

According to a report in CBC News, Mohawk College said it was deeply saddened by Harsimrat’s death.

Mohawk College said, “Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.” “As a member of the Mohawk College community, we know this loss is being felt by many and we will do everything we can to support Harsimrat’s friends, family and the broader college community,” it said.

IANS