Las Vegas: The presence of Indian companies and start-ups continues to grow at the global technology platform CES, and we welcome broad participation in the years to come, a top executive at the world’s largest technology showcase has said.

These remarks were made by Vice President and Show Director, CES, John Kelley.

“The Indian presence continues to grow at CES. I think you’re starting to see more and more Indian startups show up and participate at CES. And of course, we welcome broad Indian participation in the years to come,” Kelley said in response to a question by PTI during a press conference here.

Kelley specifically mentioned Bangalore-based technology and wearables company Ultrahuman, which he said “we’re really excited to welcome to the show this year.”

Ultrahuman’s products include the world’s lightest sleep-tracking wearable, a continuous glucose monitoring platform and a preventive blood testing platform.

Kelley said he anticipates participation from about 150 countries at this year’s edition of CES, noting that about 40 per cent of the attendees and exhibits at the trade show come from outside the United States.

CES 2026, the world’s most powerful technology event produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), kicked off here Tuesday and will run through January 9, bringing together global companies, startups, industry executives and government leaders to “experience the next-generation of tech that will solve global challenges.”

More than 4,100 exhibitors are showcasing innovation across accessibility, AI, digital health, energy, enterprise solutions, immersive entertainment, mobility, quantum, robotics and more.

Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. As North America’s largest technology trade association, CTA’s members are the world’s leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs, CTA said in a statement.

CTA has also launched a partnership program with investors to help connect investors to startups at CES this year.

Consumer Technology Association Executive Chair and CEO Gary Shapiro said that this year’s edition of CES will have more than 4,000 exhibitors, over 1,300 speakers and more than 400 sessions.

“CES is where innovators show up, business accelerates, partnerships ignite, and technology transforms real-world challenges into bold opportunities,” Shapiro said. “We’re thrilled to see global innovators show up and unveil the breakthroughs that will shape the future.”

According to exhibitor information on the CES website, several Indian companies, startups and trade promotion organisations are participating at CES 2026.

These include MedTech innovator specialising in AI-driven health solutions, aabo, Bhopal-based pseudo-reality firm ArvyaX Technologies, mobile, telecom, ICT association CMAI Association of India, Gurgaon-based leading global smartwatch brand Noise, automotive technology company Sona Comstar and global technology partner Zoondia.

Last year, Kelley had noted that CES had the first Indian pavilion on the show floor in 2024.

Vice President – Product Devices for Noise, Hamish Patel, told PTI that the company is “very proud” to showcase at CES.

“We’re actually very proud to come here and compete on a world stage. Now the company is quite mature. We have our own R&D team, we do most of the designs ourselves, and we do most of the manufacturing ourselves in India. Over here, the idea is not to come up with the same products. We truly have products that can compete here with the best,” Patel said.

Noise is the third-largest smartwatch brand in the world, with a focus on democratizing technology for all”, according to its profile.

ArvyaX Technologies is showcasing at Eureka Park, the CES platform exclusively for emerging start-ups from around the world.

“It is a very big moment because we are not just representing our company at CES, but we feel we are representing India in the world – innovation coming from India for the world,” ArvyaX’s founder and CEO, Shalabh Bhatnagar, a robotic engineer, told PTI on participating at the world’s biggest and most prominent technology event.

He was accompanied by his father, Rakesh Bhatnagar, and cousin Prayag Bhatnagar, who is an engineer at the company.

Shalabh Bhatnagar had first attended CES in 2017 and said he had since then nurtured a dream that whenever he created his own company, he would bring it to CES “because this is the place where you showcase your innovation to the world.”

“ArvyaX is an innovation that has come from India. It is not just made in India but innovated in India,” he said.