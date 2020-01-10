India is a country where we are asked to follow culture and traditions. Restrictions are also imposed on speaking about sex openly. However, these topics are discussed in mid tones behind closed doors.

But the Murias, an indigenous tribe in Chhattisgarh, practise vastly different attitudes towards sex and sexuality.

According to this tribe ‘Premarital sex’ is not a sin nor is the couple ostracised from the society. They stay together and have all the freedom to enjoy life as husband and wife. Even many couples marry after the birth of their children and children who are born out of wedlock are accepted by the society.

Another group named ‘Garasia Tribe’ in Rajasthan also follows the same tradition. The people have been fully authorised to choose their partners. For doing such, individuals from the ‘Garasia’ group people go into a live-in relationship and don’t get married for quite a while.

Now and then, couples take the decision of not getting married at all and continue living the way they do. There are too many families in this community who have not at all got married since long time now.

This has been an ancient tradition followed by tribes in remote, inaccessible parts of the country.