Thiruvananthapuram: With virtual interactions on the rise due to the spread of the pandemic coronavirus, a large number of apps gained instant recognition. Apps like ‘Zoom’, ‘Google Cloud’ became very popular overnight. Now an Indian company has jumped in to take advantage of the situation. Kerala-based tech startup, ‘Skyislimit Technologies’ has launched ‘Fokuz’ a new video conferencing platform. The company said that the ‘Fokuz’ is very easy to use.

Unprecedented times

The unprecedented times have pushed businesses across the world to shift to remote working. It has resulted in demand for a safe and hassle-free platform. ‘Fokuz’ was developed in four months, the company said in a press release Tuesday.

Special features

‘Fokuz’ promises unparalleled user experience like simple click schedule meetings, high quality video and audio and secure experience. Fokuz , also provides the option to go live option to any social media handles. The app also has built-in recording feature.

Fokuz would be available across Android and iOS devices as well as Windows and macOS computers. It will thus provide seamless experience for all meeting attendees.

Unlimited participants

Unlike any other such platforms, Fokuz features the option of unlimited participants. It would be available free of cost for the coming two months and can be accessed from round the globe.

“Working remotely has posed a huge challenge in the way we work. Video conferencing has become an integral part of our daily life,” founder & CEO, ‘Skyislimit Technologies’ Manodh Mohan said.

Increased use of such video-conferencing platforms has given rise to issues like security threat, lag, constant disconnection, interruptions, and poor audio or video quality. Fokuz will not have any such problems, Mohan said. He added that the video and audio quality of Fokuz cannot be matched by any other app.

Agencies