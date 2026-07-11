Madrid: The Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Chikitha Taniparthi struggled to bring their A-game forward and were inconsistent at crucial moments as they lost 228-232 to a dominant Colombia in the women’s compound team final, settling for the silver medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 4 here Saturday.

The silver medal opened India’s account in the season-ending tournament, with the contingent now looking to add to their tally later in the day.

Teenager Prithika has also advanced to the women’s compound individual semifinal and needs one more win to complete a double.

India are also in contention for two medals in the recurve section, where another teenager, Kirti Sharma who made her World Cup debut last month in Antalya, will also be eyeing a double.

She will partner India No. 1 Dhiraj Bommadevara in the recurve mixed team bronze-medal playoff and also needs one more win to secure another medal, having reaching the women’s individual semifinal.

World No. 3 in women’s compound team event, India, who had won gold at the season-opening Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Puebla, Mexico, in April, never really posed any threat to World No. 14 Colombia, who produced a resurgent display to clinch the title with authority.

The 17-year-old Prithika was India’s standout performer, drilling six 10s, including two perfect ends.

But the biggest letdown was the dip in form of Indian stalwart Jyothi, who managed just three 10s from her eight arrows as India failed to give any fight.

For Colombia, on the other hand, Alejandra Usquiano was flawless, reeling off eight successive 10s to prove to be the difference between the two teams.

Even compound great, World No. 7 and former world champion Sara Lopez, had a relatively inconsistent outing, but Usquiano’s brilliance ensured Colombia remained in control throughout.

India endured a slow start, posting 55 in the opening end, while Colombia raced ahead with 57, thanks largely to Alejandra’s flawless shooting.

The World No. 4 opened with effortless 10s, setting the tone for her team.

Shooting last, India needed three 10s to draw level. Jyothi and Prithika delivered, but Chikitha slipped to an eight as India conceded the opening end and trailed by two points.

Colombia raised the bar in the second end, producing a perfect 60 as Alejandra continued her 10 spree, with Mariana Rodriguez and Sara also finding their rhythm.

India on the other hand dropped two more points to manage 58, slipping further behind at 113-117 at the halfway stage.

India responded strongly in the third end. Barring Jyothi’s opening nine, they regrouped brilliantly, drilling five successive 10s to post 59.

Colombia managed three 10s and three nines for 57, allowing India to take the end and cut the deficit to two points at 172-174.

However, India faltered again in the decisive fourth end under pressure.

The rookie pair of Prithika and Chikitha struck 10s, but Jyothi continued to struggle to find the middle.

Needing a perfect finish to force a shootoff, India could only manage 56, compared to Colombia’s 58.