Bhubaneswar/Jharsuguda: Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) Saturday reportedly issued notices to Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik, former Jharsuguda MLA Dipali Das and BJD leader Ipsita Sahoo over the alleged “participation of schoolchildren in a party protest in Jharsuguda”, seeking their responses to the matter.

According to reports, the issue relates to a BJD protest held in Jharsuguda Friday against errors in school textbooks. Several schoolchildren were reportedly seen “attending the demonstration in their school uniforms”, drawing criticism and raising concerns over the participation of minors in a political event.

Taking note of the incident, the OSCPCR initiated proceedings and sought explanations from the BJD leadership as well as the local party leaders concerned, sources said.

There was no immediate response from Naveen Patnaik, Dipali Das, Ipsita Sahoo or the BJD on the notices issued by the commission.

PNN