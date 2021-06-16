Bangalore: Indian women’s hockey captain Rani Rampal made a solemn vow Tuesday. Rani Rampal said that her team would leave no stone unturned to win a historic medal in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. She also said that the medal would be dedicated to the frontline workers who risked their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rani also informed that currently the core probables are training at the SAI Centre here. They will undergo selection trials this week to get selected to the team for the Tokyo Games, which opens July 23.

“Winning for our countrymen and women who have made many sacrifices in order to save lives during this pandemic will make it a truly special outing in Tokyo for the team,” Rani said in a release. “This Olympics is unlike any other in the past. India has been through a lot. We are proud of our doctors and frontline workers who have selflessly worked to save lives.

“We are working hard towards securing a medal at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. We pledge to dedicate our efforts and hopefully our victory to these Covid-19 warriors. We are all here and safe thanks to them,” the Indian skipper added.

Rani said the team takes inspiration from the doctors, nurses and paramedics who have tirelessly worked since the pandemic first broke out last year. “We draw a lot of inspiration from these great people who have risked their own lives to save others. We have come across numerous such stories of sacrifice and humanity,” she said.

“As players, the only thing we can give in return for their great efforts is by achieving something historic and dedicate it to them. That’s what we have decided and are determined to do,” Rani added.

Last year during the nationwide lockdown, the women’s team had raised funds to help feed more than 1000 families from economically under-privileged backgrounds. The players accumulated over Rs 20 lakh through a 21-day online fitness challenge.

Rani stated that she and her teammates were making each and every training session count as the Tokyo Olympics is less than 40 days away. “Everyone is pumped up to give their best shot to make it to the squad. We are undergoing selection trials this week and the environment is really good around the team,” Rani said.