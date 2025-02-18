Dubai: India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel has left for his home in South Africa due to a family emergency, reliable sources said Tuesday.

Morkel, who was appointed for the job in September last year, had travelled to Dubai with the Indian team Saturday, and also attended the side’s first practice session ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy beginning Wednesday.

The 40-year-old former South African pacer was, however, not around for the Indian team’s second practice session Monday.

The development comes just as India geared up to began their campaign with a match against Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium here Thursday.

The Indian bowling attack for the ICC tournament comprises specialist pacers and one fast-bowling all-rounder in Hardik Pandya.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the event due to lower back injury, leaving the task of shouldering the fast-bowling responsibility on Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Mohammed Shami, with Pandya being the fourth option.

Pakistan is the host nation of the tournament, but India will be playing all their matches in Dubai as per the hybrid model agreed by the concerned stakeholders.

The much-awaited match between India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place Sunday.

The first semifinal will be played in Dubai March 4, and the final, if India qualify for it, will also take place in Dubai March 9.