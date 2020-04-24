New Delhi: Over a month into the nation-wide lockdown, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country mounted to 23,452 Friday evening, the Union Health Ministry said. Of the total cases, 17,915 are active, 4,813 people have recovered, and 723 people have succumbed to the disease.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total number of cases rising to 6,430, followed by Gujarat which reported 2,624 cases and Delhi which has reported 2,376 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

Besides the trio, other states which have crossed the 1,000 mark are Rajasthan (1,964), Tamil Nadu (1,683), Madhya Pradesh (1,852) and Uttar Pradesh (1,604).

Maharashtra has recorded 283 deaths, the highest number of fatalities among all the states. The eastern state is followed by its neighbour Gujarat at 112, Madhya Pradesh at 83 and New Delhi at 50.

Among other major cities, Andhra Pradesh has reported 955 and 29 deaths, Bihar stood at 176 cases and two deaths, Haryana at 272 and three deaths, Jammu and Kashmir at 427 cases and five deaths, Karnataka at 463 and 18 deaths and Kerala was docked at 448 and three deaths.

States which have reported less than 10 cases are Tripura, Mizoram, Puducherry, Manipur, Goa and Arunachal Pradesh.

On the global front, the total number of cases has crossed 2.7 million mark and over 1.9 lakh people have died till now.