New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 fatality rate is progressively falling from 3.33 per cent on June 18 to 2.25 per cent as on date. The recovery rate which was around 53 per cent in mid-June has increased to more than 64 per cent. This information was given Tuesday by the Union Health Ministry. In the last 25 hours (till 8.00am Tuesday morning) 35,176 patients have been discharged. The total recoveries have surged to 9,52,743 and exceed the active coronavirus cases by 4,55,755, the Health Ministry stated.

“The COVID-19 case fatality rate (CFR) has reduced from around 3.33 per cent in mid-June to 2.25 per cent today,” the ministry said in a statement. “India continues its march as a country with one of the lowest fatality rates in the world,” the Health Ministry added.

The ministry underlined that the achievement was a result of effective implementation of containment strategy. House-to-house surveys, aggressive testing and standardised clinical management protocols based on holistic standard of care approach have helped in bringing down the fatality rate.

The ministry said such an approach ensured that hospitals were left unburdened with supervised home isolation for asymptomatic patients.

Under the guidance of the Centre, the state and Union territory (UT) governments have focused on reducing fatalities. They have done so by effectively managing severe cases and prioritising care of the high-risk population using field healthcare workers, leading to decrease in the COVID-19 case fatality rate (CFR) across the country. The ramped up three-tier hospital infrastructure along with prompt and seamless patient management has helped in consistent increase in the recoveries, the ministry pointed out.

For the fifth day in a row, India saw more than 30,000 recoveries per day. The recovery rate among coronavirus infected patients has seen a sharp increase from around 53 per cent in mid-June to 64.24 per cent as on Tuesday, the ministry informed. The actual active case load is presently 4,96,988 and all are under medical supervision.

The focused efforts on early detection and isolation along with handholding of states and UTs by expert teams of AIIMS, New Delhi for efficient clinical management of hospitalised cases and periodic visits of central teams, have borne results with continuously improving recovery rate, the ministry said.