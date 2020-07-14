New Delhi: Questioning the Narendra Modi government over the handling of the novel coronavirus situation in the country, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said the country’s tally will cross 10 lakh mark this week.

“This week the figure will cross 10,00,000 in our country,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet attaching a news report.

In the report, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that the Covid-19 pandemic will get “worse and worse” if governments fail to take more decisive action.

WHO Director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday said, “too many countries [were] headed in the wrong direction”, the BBC reported.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi, who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad, alluding to a graph which showed a rise in daily coronavirus cases across the world took a dig saying, “India at good position in COVID-19 battle?”

The former Congress chief has been critical of the government over the handling of the pandemic situation in the country by the Centre.

IANS