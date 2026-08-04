Washington: India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra met Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and discussed expanding trade and investment partnership with the southeastern state.

We discussed the expanding India-Georgia trade and investment partnership, greater connectivity, and opportunities to deepen collaboration in business, innovation, and education. Looking forward to Georgia’s continued contribution to stronger India-US ties, Kwatra posted on social media Monday.

The Ambassador congratulated Governor Kemp on his successful tenure.

During his visit to Atlanta, Kwatra also met Carol Tome, the CEO of United Parcel Service (UPS), a logistics management firm, and discussed investment opportunities in India.

The Indian envoy said the discussions with Tome focused on the growing India-US economic partnership, resilient supply chains, logistics connectivity, and UPS’s expanding investments, engagement and presence in India.

The Indian economy offers exciting opportunities in innovation, manufacturing, and global business partnerships, Kwatra said.

At the India-US Education Roundtable hosted by the Consulate General of India in Atlanta, Kwatra held productive discussions on research partnerships, academic exchanges, innovation, technology collaboration and opening satellite campuses in India.

As India and the United States invest in the future, education remains one of the strongest pillars of our strategic partnership, he said.

In his meeting with the Indian-American community, Kwatra said their achievements were a strong pillar of the growing India-US partnership.

Wonderful to meet members of the vibrant Indian diaspora in Atlanta. Across the Southeast, our community is excelling in every field and deepening the bonds between India and the United States. Their achievements are a source of pride and a strong pillar of our growing strategic partnership, the Indian envoy said.