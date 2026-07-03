Beijing: Indian envoy to China Vikram Doraiswami Friday met Luo Zhaohui, the former Vice Minister of China, and discussed ideas to further expand bilateral ties.

Lou had also served as Ambassador of China to India and Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA).

From his long experience of working on Indian affairs, Ambassador Luo shared his ideas on further expanding bilateral ties, the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

Ambassador @VDoraiswami met with Ambassador Luo Zhaohui, former Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs and former Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA). From his long experience of working on Indian affairs, Ambassador Luo shared his ideas on further… pic.twitter.com/3y2lnipWA4 — India in China (@EOIBeijing) July 3, 2026